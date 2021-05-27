Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

SEC Charges Medical Investigator with Insider Trading On Confidential Information from Clinical Trial

sec.gov
 13 days ago

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced settled insider trading charges against Dr. Mohammed A. Bari, of Rancho Santa Fe, California, for his trading in the stock of a drug company after learning that the company was on the brink of announcing positive clinical trial results. According to the SEC's...

www.sec.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider Trading#Clinical Trial#Confidential Information#Trial Court#Drug Company#Drug Court#Insider Information#Sec#Medical#Court Approval#Schizophrenia#Bari Profits#Common Stock#Stock Price#November#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. SEC
News Break
Markets
Related
Lawwhtc.com

New York couple settle insider trader charge by U.S. SEC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A New York-based couple has agreed to pay more than $325,000 to settle charges of insider trading in the stock of a pharmaceutical company where one was employed, The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday. Holly Hand, a senior project manager at a company then...
EconomyUS News and World Report

U.S. SEC to Consider New Restrictions on Company Insiders' Trading Plans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday he has asked staff to tighten up a legal safe-harbor that allows corporate executives to buy or sell company stock without running afoul of insider trading laws. The "Rule 10b5-1" trading plans allow insiders to...
Public Safetyprotocol.com

SEC charges five in Bitconnect case

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged five people who were part of Bitconnect's allegedly unregistered raise of over $2 billion in securities from retail investors. The complaint alleges that the five marketed and sold for its lending program, without registering them as securities or registering as broker dealers. Several crypto projects that raised capital in "initial coin offerings" have been charged with raising capital without registering with the SEC.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Convey Health Solutions Announces Proposed 13.3M Share IPO Between $14-$16/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY), a leading healthcare technology and services company, today announced it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 13,333,334 shares of its common stock, with 11,666,667 shares to be offered by the Company and 1,666,667 shares to be offered by a selling stockholder pursuant to a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The price range for the initial public offering is currently estimated to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. The Company has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CNVY."
Retailtechstartups.com

Crypto Ponzi Scheme: SEC charges founders of Bitconnect of Ponzi scheme after defrauding over $2 billion from retail investors

The U.S. Security Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged five individuals involved in the crypto startup BitConnect of Ponzi Scheme alleging that they promoted a global unregistered digital asset securities offering that raised over $2 billion from retail investors. According to the SEC announcement, the five U.S. citizens include Trevon James,...
Marketsbuffalonynews.net

American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ('American Resources' or the 'Company'), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced the closing of its registered direct offering of 8,600,000 shares of its common stock and 4,300,000 warrants to purchase up to 4,300,000 shares of its common stock, priced at the market under Nasdaq rules, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $30.1 million.
EconomyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Hawthorne Effect Secures $20M to Decentralize Clinical Trials

– Hawthorne Effect, a San Francisco-based solution for decentralizing clinical trials, today announced it has raised $20M in Series A funding led by Northpond Ventures with participation from SignalFire and P5 Health Ventures. – Founded in 2015, Hawthrone Effect alleviates key issues related to patient recruitment and retention via its...
Marketsbitchute.com

Manipulating Markets and Insider Information | Cory Klippsten

🔥 THE WORLD IS NEVER GOING TO BE THE SAME AGAIN AFTER THESE 3 CYCLES CONVERGE, LEARN HOW TO USE IT FOR YOUR ADVANTAGE: https://go.1markmoss.com/1st-cycle 🔥. Welcome to another episode of the Market Disruptors show. I'm joined today with Cory Kl…
Businesstctmagazine.com

Xometry files for proposed IPO on Nasdaq Global Select Market

On-demand manufacturing company Xometry has announced its filing for a proposed initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The company has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U/S/ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. As of yet, the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, though the company has said it intends to list its stock under the symbol ‘XMTR’.
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

Centivax and US Naval Medical Research Center to begin Phase I clinical trial of antibody therapeutics

Centivax Inc. announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the U.S. Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) for Phase I clinical development of Centi-B9, Centivax's SARS-CoV-2 broad-spectrum injectable antibody therapeutic and prophylactic. Centi-B9 has been engineered to broadly neutralize the mutated emerging coronavirus variants, with demonstrated broad-spectrum...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Presents Safetfy Data from Phase 2a Clinical Trial PRID-201 on IMC-1 in Patients with Fibromyalgia

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with virally triggered or maintained immune responses, announced today that data from the company's Phase 2a clinical trial PRID-201 demonstrated that IMC-1 was better tolerated than placebo in patients with fibromyalgia ("FM"). This result is highlighted in a poster presentation at the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) World Congress, being held virtually June 9 - 11, 2021 and June 16 - 18, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Iron Spark I Inc. (ISAA) Prices 15M Share IPO at $10/Sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ: ISAA) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $10.00 per share. The shares are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol "ISAA" beginning today, June 9, 2021.
Florida Staterivertonroll.com

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 20,356 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

MoSys (MOSY) Announces $13 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) a provider of both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security and communications systems, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 1,818,181 shares of its common stock at a price of $7.15 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $13 million in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. MoSys intends to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Stockscom-unik.info

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Trust Stamp raises $4M to further biometric market penetration

Trust Stamp has completed a private offering which saw the AI-powered identity solutions company raise $4 million from new and existing partners with the aim of accelerating the commercial growth of its biometric technology. According to a press release, Trust Stamp issued a total of 260,245 new shares of Class...