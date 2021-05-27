SEC Charges Medical Investigator with Insider Trading On Confidential Information from Clinical Trial

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY), a leading healthcare technology and services company, today announced it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 13,333,334 shares of its common stock, with 11,666,667 shares to be offered by the Company and 1,666,667 shares to be offered by a selling stockholder pursuant to a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The price range for the initial public offering is currently estimated to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. The Company has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CNVY."