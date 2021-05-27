Cancel
SEC to partner other regulators to protect crypto investors

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
cryptopolitan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEC ready to partner other regulators for effective monitoring of the crypto space. Challenges faced by SEC in crypto regulation. Gary Gensler, the newly appointed chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has said the regulator is ready to cooperate with other regulators to perform oversight functions on crypto exchange firms effectively.

www.cryptopolitan.com
