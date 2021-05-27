No Third of July, Tour de Terrace events this summer in MLT

The City of Mountlake Terrace announced Thursday that neither the Third of July Family Fireworks event nor the Tour de Terrace festival will take place this summer. The city said the decision not to hold the events in 2021 was based on the short turnaround time following Gov. Jay Inslee’s expected June 30 announcement about a statewide reopening and the difficulty in meeting current state guidelines for large outdoor venues. After months of consideration and meetings with event organizers, the city concluded that resources and staffing weren’t available to manage the crowds in the vast areas of Ballinger Park and the Evergreen Playfield Complex with adjacent spaces, as well to procure the fencing and staffing necessary to meet the state’s requirements, whic include counting guests that enter and exit the venues.