Unionville, TN

Paula Armistead Watkins

Shelbyville Times-Gazette
 13 days ago

Mrs. Paula Armistead Watkins, age 71, of Unionville died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Franklin. Born in Bedford County, Mrs. Watkins was the daughter of the late Arville Wilson Legg and Alma Vaughn Legg. She was a seamstress and was retired from Farm Bureau as a data entry clerk. Mrs. Watkins was a member of Crowell’s Chapel Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Wayne Armistead, and a grandson, Joseph Paul Armistead.

www.t-g.com
Person
David Wayne
