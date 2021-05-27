Cancel
Tempe, AZ

Fort Hood soldier arrested in death of a baby in Tempe

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, Ariz. — An Army soldier has been arrested in connection with the 2019 death of his former girlfriend’s baby, Tempe police said Thursday. They say Khairee Patton was taken into custody Tuesday at Fort Hood in Texas where he's based. Authorities say Patton was booked into the Bell County...

