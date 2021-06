Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans signed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor along with several other quarterbacks to add to their depth chart. It was confirmed several months ago that Texans start quarterback DeShaun Watson demanded a trade from Houston, but that has yet to come to fruition. Watson is currently going through a litany of legal issues consisting of sexual misconduct accusations, and speculation is that most teams are afraid to acquire him right now to due to the negative publicity and possible suspension he may receive from the NFL. For now, it appears Watson will be sticking around Houston for the foreseeable future. But the question is, will he remain as the starting quarterback?