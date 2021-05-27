Good Morning Mount Vernon Lisbon Sun May 27
GooOOOOOOOOD Morning Mount Vernon-Lisbon! We're celebrating the graduates in Mount Vernon and Lisbon with this week's show and paper! We got discussion on the pool, the plans for Memorial Day events in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities, Tuneful Tuesdays returning, Lisbon National Honor Society's exploits this spring, the new mask mandates, Cole's summer reading program for middle and high school readers, and then state track results for Lisbon, the golfer heading to state and other seasons ending this spring.www.eastcentraliowanews.com