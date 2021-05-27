Cancel
Good Morning Mount Vernon Lisbon Sun May 27

eastcentraliowanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGooOOOOOOOOD Morning Mount Vernon-Lisbon! We're celebrating the graduates in Mount Vernon and Lisbon with this week's show and paper! We got discussion on the pool, the plans for Memorial Day events in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities, Tuneful Tuesdays returning, Lisbon National Honor Society's exploits this spring, the new mask mandates, Cole's summer reading program for middle and high school readers, and then state track results for Lisbon, the golfer heading to state and other seasons ending this spring.

www.eastcentraliowanews.com
Mount Vernon, OHKnox Pages

First Friday returns to Mount Vernon, draws impressive crowd

MOUNT VERNON -- Community members — families, local musicians and over 50 vendors — filled main street Mount Vernon on Friday night for the return of First Fridays. The three-hour event, from 6 to 9 p.m., was the Central Business District’s first large-scale event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mount Vernon’s last First Friday was in September 2019, downtown manager Anthony McNeal said.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Station Break Senior Center in Mount Vernon to reopen

MOUNT VERNON – The Station Break Senior Center on Howard Street in Mount Vernon is opening up again on June 1, more than a year after it shut down due to COVID-19. “We’re so excited,” Meredith Lowther, director of the center, told the Mount Vernon News. “But we’re going to take it a little slow because the virus is still out there.”
Vernon, VTbrattleborotv.org

Vernon Town Meeting Day Sunday May 23rd

The town of Vernon, Vermont will hold its annual Town Meeting Sunday, May 23rd at 2pm. The town is invited to the lawn of the Vernon Free Library where masks will be worn and distancing will be enforced. Warning, Town Report, and Articles can be found here. Or, watch the...
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Mount Vernon plans improvements at South Main-Columbus Road intersection

MOUNT VERNON – By July 2022, Mount Vernon must complete safety improvements at the South Main Street-Columbus Road intersection to meet the terms of a $250,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). The project will be replacing traffic lights and signage and redoing pedestrian road markings, City Councilmember...
Festivaleastcentraliowanews.com

Mount Vernon Chocolate Stroll set for June 5

The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) announced the 12th Annual Mount Vernon Chocolate Stroll will take place Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The chocolate event invites guests to stroll down Mount Vernon’s historic First Street where participating businesses and chocolate vendors will offer chocolate and chocolate products for sample and/or sale. A map of where to find chocolate for purchase will be available to all attendees. The map also works as a “passport” — attendees are invited to collect as many stamps on the map as possible to be entered into a drawing for a gift basket.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Friends of the Library Book Warehouse in Mount Vernon opens May 29

MOUNT VERNON – The Friends of the Library Book Warehouse will open to the public for the season on Saturday, May 29. Regular hours for the book warehouse, located at 13081 Coffing Road in Mount Vernon, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through mid-November. The book warehouse will be closed Fourth of July weekend and Labor Day weekend.
Mount Vernon, TXMount Vernon Optic-Herald

Mount Vernon Lamar Award

Max Cannaday presents Mount Vernon High School seniors Savanna Stanley and Bradley Walker with the Mirabeau B. Lamar award by the Mount Vernon Masonic Lodge during a luncheon on Wednesday, May 19. The award is named after Mirabeau Bonapart Lamar, a Mason and second President of the Republic of Texas,...
mountvernon.org

Mount Vernon Merry Berry Wreath Ornament

A cheerful holly berry wreath and the words “Mount Vernon” make this ornament a great addition to your tree or gift for someone special. This classic white round ornament is approximately 2” wide with a white bow for hanging, gift boxed. Made in USA.
Environmentstalberttoday.ca

Good morning, St. Albert!

Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 12. A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
Politicsmountvernon.org

Pendleton Mount Vernon Commander-in-Chief Blanket

This custom Pendleton blanket exclusively created for Mount Vernon honors George Washington’s service as America’s first Commander in Chief. The design was inspired by the Commander-in-Chief flag, also known as George Washington’s Headquarters Flag. It is believed that Washington designed the flag, which features a blue field with thirteen six-pointed stars. Thought to be the earliest surviving thirteen-star American flag, it dates to about 1777-1783. Within the red border, arrowheads honor Washington's important relationship with Native American tribes and leaders. The gold and blue dentil cornice is inspired by architectural details at George Washington’s home, Mount Vernon.
Mount Vernon, SDMitchellrepublic.com

Five running for Mount Vernon School Board

Five candidates will compete for two positions on the Mount Vernon School Board next week. The election is scheduled to be held Tuesday, June 8. The five candidates who will appear on the ballot are Robert Mayer, Brett Barnes, Justin Klumb, Michael Deinert and incumbent Debra Stoltz. The two positions are for three-year terms.
Politicseverythingramona.com

Weekend Roundup - 6/3/2021

--- If there's something you would like to share with the community - birthdays, anniversaries, events, etc., please contact us at news@ramonajournal.com. Stay safe, have fun, and we’ll touch base with “This Week in Ramona” on Monday!
Books & Literaturediscoverourcoast.com

Bookmonger: 'Fall of the Green Land'

Fyddeye Media — 247 pages — $2.99 Kindle edition. The evergreen legend of King Arthur, the Knights of the Round Table and the quest for the Holy Grail gets a futuristic treatment in a zesty new eco-fantasy series conceived by Seattle writer Joe Follansbee. “The Future History of the Grail”...
Entertainmentrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Good morning! It's Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Calando [kah-lahn-doh] 1. (adjective) becoming slower and softer; dying away; 2. (adverb) in a slower, softer manner. In "The Road to El Dorado," what's the horse's name?. (Answer at bottom of column) NUMBER TO KNOW. 52: In a survey, 52% of Americans said pepperoni is one of their three favorite...