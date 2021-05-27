Good Morning Mount Vernon Lisbon Sun May 27

The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) announced the 12th Annual Mount Vernon Chocolate Stroll will take place Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The chocolate event invites guests to stroll down Mount Vernon’s historic First Street where participating businesses and chocolate vendors will offer chocolate and chocolate products for sample and/or sale. A map of where to find chocolate for purchase will be available to all attendees. The map also works as a “passport” — attendees are invited to collect as many stamps on the map as possible to be entered into a drawing for a gift basket.