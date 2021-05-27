Cancel
Why Deadpool 3 Doesn’t Need To Be R-Rated, According To The Original's Director

After the Disney/Fox merger put Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool franchise firmly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe toybox, fans feared that “the Merc with a Mouth” might eventually find himself falling into a safer PG-13 follow-up. But as it stands, Deadpool 3 is still very much going to be an R-rated affair, as confirmed by Kevin Feige himself. Though were that situation ever to change, Deadpool director Tim Miller thinks that thanks to Reynolds’ handle on the character, Wade Wilson would still rock, even without the swears.

