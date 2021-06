How To Buy Litecoin (LTC) If you are looking for all the important information about Litecoin (LTC), we have got you covered. Litecoin surfaced in the cryptocurrency market back in 2011. A former Google employee and engineering director of Coinbase, Charles Lee launched Litecoin as one of the first alternatives of Bitcoin to make crypto transactions faster. Over the past decade, the price of Litecoin (LTC) has increased massively. To successfully buy and invest in Litecoin, the following step-by-step guide can help you.