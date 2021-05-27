8 Jumpsuits for Wedding Guests You'll Love

Wedding season is in full bloom! Instead of your tried-and-true favorite dress, opt for a sexy and sleek jumpsuit. While this all-in-one piece is largely associated with the '70s (think Halston and Studio 54), jumpsuits aren't specific to one era. Take Paul Poiret's pantaloon gown from the early 1900s, for example, or Pierre Cardin's intergalactic style from the '60s. The jumpsuit was always around, but it truly made its mark on fashion history in the '70s, when it transformed from a practical piece to a staple of disco glamour. And while a quick Pinterest search will make you inclined to run out and buy one, you'll want a formal jumpsuit that's a little less Rod Stewart and a little more appropriate for your friend's wedding. Shop some of our favorites below.