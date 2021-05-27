Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

OHA: Oregon surpasses 200K COVID-19 cases; 21 new deaths reported

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon has surpassed another grim milestone as more than 200,000 Oregonians have now tested positive for COVID-19 since last year. On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 433 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. With the new cases, there have now been 200,210 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.8 million negative tests in the state.

www.kptv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Vaccines
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oha#Covid 19#Oregonians#Oha#Deaths#Infection#Vaccination#Case Counts#Caution#Icu Beds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pierre, SDq957.com

SDDOH reports five new coronavirus deaths; Active cases drop again

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Health reports five new coronavirus deaths since Friday. The state’s death toll from the virus is now 2,019. Active cases are down by 82 to 300. The department reports 36 new cases Wednesday. Hospitalizations are down three to 41. Recovered cases...
KXL

OHA’s Weekly COVID-19 Report Shows Decreases in Cases, Hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report shows decreases in daily cases and hospitalizations, but an increase in deaths. During the week of Monday, May 24th through Sunday, May 30th, cases were down 13 percent from the previous week and hospitalizations fell from 224 to 190. However,...
Indiana Statecbs4indy.com

Indiana reports 15K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 5 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported nearly 15,000 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Friday. To date, 2,674,149 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,558,847 individuals are fully vaccinated. ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received...
Pierre, SDkbhbradio.com

Friday COVID-19 Report – six new deaths; 58 new cases

PIERRE, S.D. – In their Friday COVID-19 report, state health officials reported six new deaths – the most in a single day since seven were reported back on May 20th. The new deaths raise the state’s death toll to 2,010. New cases of COVID-19 were up today as 58 total...
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 418 New COVID Cases, 20 Additional Deaths, 23K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 418 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional deaths, as well as more than 23,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours. According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the state to 745,690 since the pandemic began, with 13,239 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 417 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland reports fewer than 100 new COVID cases for first time since March 2020

Following a Memorial Day weekend that saw fewer people taking coronavirus tests, Maryland’s COVID testing positivity rate and hospitalizations inched up Wednesday even as new cases continued to trend lower. Here’s a look at where the state Department of Health’s key pandemic indicators stood Wednesday: Cases Maryland added 65 new coronavirus infections, the first time there’s been fewer than ...
Madison, WImadison

Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

A 75-year-old Madison woman died from COVID-19 Sunday after contracting the illness more than a month after being fully vaccinated, according to her sons, who say immunosuppressant drugs likely reduced her vaccine protection and chronic diseases made her more vulnerable to infection. Reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases and deaths after...
Public Health247wallst.com

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

Vaccine distribution is well underway across the United States. Still, the novel coronavirus continues to spread through the population. In the last week alone, there were an average of 23,942 new cases of the virus every day. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21,...
Indiana StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Indiana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 32.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 25. More than 584,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 25. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 145 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Friday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 460, 339 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 145 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 1.37%, decreased by 0.02% since Thursday...
Adair County, MOKirksville Daily Express & Crier

Adair County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 30% of people fully vaccinated

Adair County has administered more than 15,874 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 1, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. That's up 1% from the previous week's tally of 15,693 COVID-19 doses administered. In Adair County, 30% of residents are fully vaccinated...