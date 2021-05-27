OHA: Oregon surpasses 200K COVID-19 cases; 21 new deaths reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon has surpassed another grim milestone as more than 200,000 Oregonians have now tested positive for COVID-19 since last year. On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 433 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. With the new cases, there have now been 200,210 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.8 million negative tests in the state.