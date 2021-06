The game against Juventus on Sunday night may not be a direct shootout for a top four spot, but it is very close to one, and Theo Hernandez is loaded and ready to go. As Tuttosport (via MilanNews) writes, Stefano Pioli’s men badly need a positive result and will look to his loyalists to try and rediscover some kind of form against teams around them, with Theo Hernandez among them.