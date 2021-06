The mad and horrifying Dr. Mundo is getting a visual and gameplay overhaul in League of Legends. Mundo was one of the original 40 champions that were available in the game and after more than 10 years Riot thinks he is ready for a change. Mundo is mostly played as a top-laner and jungler, with a ton of hp making him a viable tank that can take a ton of hits. This won't change with his new kit, check out what the new and improved Dr. Mundo will look like.