Sacramento, CA

Olive Garden plans to fill a former Casa Ramos restaurant site

By Sonya Sorich
Sacramento Business Journal
 7 days ago
A request has been filed to remodel the interior and exterior of an existing restaurant building at 3511 N. Freeway Blvd., according to Sacramento city records.

Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

