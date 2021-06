I want to expand this work into a series of µ-tutorial videos. If you’re interested, please subscribe to my newsletter to stay in touch. The tech world surrounds us. It penetrates nearly every aspect of our lives not only through devices and services that we use, but it also affects us in the way we think. Some of us chose to “marry” the technology, which became our professions. Some of us picked related careers in tech. Not everyone is a technology producer, but we are all consumers of it.