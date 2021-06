The grand opening of the Clarendon Aquatic Center is just over two weeks away, and City Hall says annual passes will go on sale to the public next week. Annual passes will allow frequent users of the facility to save money over the course of the summer. Day passes will cost $5 for everyone over the age of 17, $4 for ages 4-17, and free for ages three and under. Annual passes are $100 per individual and $250 for a family of up to four members and $50 for each additional household family member.