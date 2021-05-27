May 27 COVID-19 update: Six deaths, 679,274 vaccines administered, 118 new cases, 216 recoveries

A second “mutilated” patient left with life-changing injuries after botched hospital surgery has described how she was left in urine-soaked bed sheets for days by nurses who called her lazy when she was unable to get out of bed.Lucy Wilson told The Independent she believes she would have been better looked after at a veterinary practice compared to the level of care she received from nurses at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital Trust in January last year.She was one of three patients harmed by surgeon Camilo Valero in the same week and almost died after Dr Valero and other staff failed...