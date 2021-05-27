newsbreak-logo
Public Health

May 27 COVID-19 update: Six deaths, 679,274 vaccines administered, 118 new cases, 216 recoveries

By Battlefords News-Optimist
weyburnreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn additional 9,427 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 679,274. The 9,427 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far North West, 342; Far North Central, 1; Far North East, 75; North West, 683; North Central, 373; North East, 598; Saskatoon, 1,961; Central West, 358; Central East, 1,155; Regina, 2,086; South West, 195; South Central, 687; and South East, 719. There were 194 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

