Officials from the Greeley Stampede have announced that the Stampede will continue its tradition of honoring active and veteran military personnel during this year's event. According to an official news release from Kevin McFarling, the marketing coordinator of the Greeley Stampede, the Stampede will be offering free park admission to all active and veteran military personnel. The first 250 people to show their ID will also be eligible to receive one free grandstand ticket to the 7pm PRCA ProRodeo performance. During the rodeo, the Greeley Stampede will recognize select veterans with a special tribute.