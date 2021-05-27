Lack of supply drives down number of Americans buying homes in April
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Record-low inventory has led to a dramatic drop in the number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes in April, compared to the previous month. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 4.4% to 106.2 in April, a third sluggish month after nearly a year of quick growth following a brief slowdown in the early days of the pandemic last spring. April pending home sales were up year-over-year by nearly 50%, since home sales were so low during initial pandemic lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.www.wtxl.com