After over a year of being closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Kids Discovery Museum in Winslow recently reopened. “It feels amazing,” KiDiMu executive director Corinne Wolffe said. “I feel like the last few weeks we’ve seen as a community this renewed optimism around getting on the other side of the pandemic. Reopening surely adds to that. It’s just great to be part of the fabric of Winslow again and being able to provide a service to the community that we weren’t able to do in-person at our museum for over a year.”