Intelligence Priorities Shift As Biden Calls For Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

wkms.org
 8 days ago

Among scientists, the dominant theory for how the COVID-19 pandemic began remains natural transmission from animals to humans. But even the nation's top public health experts are supporting President Biden's call for further intelligence gathering to provide a more, quote, "definitive conclusion" to the pandemic's origins. In a statement yesterday, Biden acknowledged that the country's intelligence community doesn't have enough information to say whether the coronavirus came directly from an infected animal or from a laboratory accident. And that announcement reframes public health as a national security issue. National security reporter Michael Gordon reported on this for The Wall Street Journal. He joins us now. Welcome.

www.wkms.org
Person
Jen Psaki
