Oklahoma will Pay You $3 Million to Capture Bigfoot Alive

By Michael Gibson
Radio Texas LIVE!
Radio Texas LIVE!
 11 days ago
One of the biggest legends in the United States is of a giant bear/gorilla/hairy caveman like creature that lives by itself in uninhabited woods called Bigfoot. Many claim to have seen this creature. Others show proof of their encounter with grainy or blurry footage taken with a high definition camera. The legend has gotten so big for Okies that their state legislature has introduced a pretty big reward for capturing the elusive creature.

Radio Texas LIVE!

Radio Texas LIVE!

Tyler, TX
Radio Texas, LIVE! plays the best country music and delivers the latest local music news. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://radiotexaslive.com/
