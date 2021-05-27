Oklahoma will Pay You $3 Million to Capture Bigfoot Alive

Las Vegas is a neon-lit oasis in the center of the Mojave Desert in Nevada, USA. The city is famed for its 24-hour casinos and vibrant nightlife, including all kinds of entertainment, live shows, nightclubs, Viator tours, and more. The main street in Vegas is The Strip, where many themed hotels stand proud, including replicas of the Eiffel Tower, the Venetian Grand Canal and an Egyptian pyramid along the way. When not trying their luck at the casinos, many visitors head to the designer boutiques in the shopping malls of Las Vegas. There are also many restaurants, serving a diverse range of cuisines, some of which are run by celebrity chefs. When visiting this exciting city as a couple, try out one of the best adults-only hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scroll down to find out more.