Fredericksburg, VA

Now Seeking Citizens Who Wish to Serve

fredericksburgva.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoard and Commission Openings – Are you a city resident? Passionate about your community? Serving on a board or commission can be an excellent way to shape government initiatives in your community. The City is currently seeking applicants for the following:. - Arts Commission. - Board of Building Codes Appeals.

www.fredericksburgva.gov
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Rappahannock County, VA
Community, VA
Rappahannock County, VA
Virginia Government
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Community briefs

Fredericksburg Branch of Central Rappahannock Regional Library will get improvements to the children’s and teen areas as new bookstore-style wooden shelving is installed. This new shelving will make browsing easier, particularly for younger customers, and allow more natural light. Disruption to customer service will be kept to a minimum, but...
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Funding sought for new and improved First Friday program downtown

Fredericksburg’s Main Street program wants to reimagine, revitalize and reinstitute a First Friday program downtown. The city’s Economic Development Authority agreed last week to forward $30,000 to an effort that Main Street director Executive Director Ann Glave said will include new branding, flags, logos and even the possibility of an ABC permit that would allow Friday participants to wander about with libations downtown.
fredericksburg.today

Stafford Schools administrator receives Unsung Hero Award

Stafford Schools administrator receives Unsung Hero Award. Stafford County Public School’s (SCPS) Administrator of Health Services, Colette Hokana BSN, RN, NBCSN, has earned a prestigious Unsung Hero Award. Presented by the Fredericksburg Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, the award recognizes individuals for outstanding impact on education and health in the Rappahannock region.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Fredericksburg council approves $50.5 million schools budget

Fredericksburg officials had baseball on their minds earlier this week during a one-hour City Council meeting that was held before the Fredericksburg Nationals took the field in their inaugural home contest against the Delmarva Shorebirds. However, there was plenty of business discussed during the brisk gathering. The council approved a...
Bowling Green Daily News

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Virginia Statetheroanokestar.com

DMV to Expand Appointment Opportunities as COVID-19 Restrictions are Eased

Customer Service Centers are Now Able to Open Additional Windows. In line with the State of Virginia’s decision to ease current COVID-19 restrictions, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open more windows in its customer service centers beginning June 1, creating 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Millions of dollars more in COVID relief funds coming to Fredericksburg area governments

Fredericksburg-area governments are getting over $100 million more in federal stimulus funds to help them get back on track as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine last week announced billions of dollars would be coming to Virginia in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Stafford County will receive the largest amount at close to $29.7 million, followed by Spotsylvania County at nearly $26.5 million.
Rappahannock County, VARappahannock News

Letter: Armed with information

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I want to thank the Rappahannock News for the valuable article by Tim Carrington on “Fast-Forwarding to 2031.” I learned a lot and felt it gave specific information as well as broad perspectives on the issues that we’ll be confronting in our special place called Rappahannock County. This kind of in-depth reporting is needed for us to have solid information as we navigate decisions for our future here in this place I feel lucky to call home.
Washington, VARappahannock News

Meetings and Notices for May 13

Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. today Thursday, May 13, via Zoom. Electronic participation only, no physical public access. The scheduled meeting can be accessed via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82477956501?pwd=RDg4VHMwNm1oVmNwS004dld0QXgwdz09 . Additional details to access the meeting can be found in the attached agenda. Rappahannock County Recreational...
Rappahannock County, VARappahannock News

School board introduces new principal, honors retiring teachers

Eight retirees all served the public schools for at least 15 years. In a crowded Rappahannock County Elementary School gym on Tuesday night, the school board introduced the new principal of Rappahannock County High School. Carlos Dwight Seward has served as the assistant principal at Eastern View High School in Culpeper County for the past four years and will step into the shoes of retiring Rappahannock County High School Principal Jimmy Swindler, who is leaving RCHS after 20 years of service.
Rappahannock County, VARappahannock News

Pop-up vaccine clinic coming to Rappahannock

In collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health and Rappahannock County Public Schools, local government officials have arranged for a pop-up vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 25, from 1 p.m. -6:30 p.m at the elementary school. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to everyone ages 12 and up, with no...
Rappahannock County, VARappahannock News

Courthouse Row for May 13

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office May 3-10 John A. MacPherson and Diane K. MacPherson to David R. Millard and Mary Ann Best, 0.633 acres, $417,050, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-5A Hawthorne. Jeffrey S. Hall and Cynthia...
Rappahannock County, VARappahannock News

Supervisors raise lodging tax

A measure that will raise the county’s lodging tax rate from 2 to 4 percent was unanimously approved by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors at its monthly meeting Monday. As part of the same vote, the board decided to forgo two other proposed changes to ordinances regulating those who...
Sperryville, VARappahannock News

Sperryville Rescue on the rebound

‘Things are really looking up for us’ as COVID-19 impact on volunteers, calls eases. Last spring, Rappahannock County’s fire and rescue volunteers, many of whom were retirees, were put in the difficult position of choosing between their own health and the volunteer job they loved. “Some of the drivers we...
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

LETTER: City Council, please enforce noise ordinance

The Fredericksburg City Council made the correct decision in not granting a special use permit for Royal Farms at Lafayette Boulevard and Blue and Gray Parkway. The improvement to recreational access to Lee Drive and the Virginia Central Railroad trail from downtown should be the priority, and as we enter an era of electric-powered transportation, the proposal was clearly not in the right direction.
Culpeper, VARappahannock News

Health district rolling out walk-in vaccinations

As the heavy initial demand for coronavirus vaccines has weaned, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is making it easier for area residents to get shots by launching walk-in vaccinations. From noon-7:30 p.m. May 13 and 8:30 a.m.-noon May 14, walk-ins will be welcomed in the clinic at Germanna Community College, 18121...