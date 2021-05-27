The Light and Airy Lyre Has Plucked Its Way Through the Ages

A nice thing happened to me recently. A large UPS package was delivered. It was a surprise, as I knew that I did not have anything on order. The package contained an old, large, framed Nursing Madonna icon. My heart swelled with joy. This is the only picture that I ever remember from my childhood. At over 100 years old, it’s been through a lot, as is evidenced in the condition of the wooden frame and the backing of stained cardboard paper. This simple framed picture is of great value to me. It is the only thing left from my heritage.