The Light and Airy Lyre Has Plucked Its Way Through the Ages
This ethereal statue of Apollo playing his lyre stands at Anglesey Abbey near Cambridge, England. Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0) It's not an instrument you're likely to see make an appearance during a modern musical performance, but the lyre played a major role in ancient Greek culture. But even before it began popping up at private drinking party performances and religious ceremonies, an earlier version of the stringed instrument likely originated in the ancient Middle East.entertainment.howstuffworks.com