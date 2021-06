Bees are keystone species in the web of life. The presence of bees in our yards and open spaces is essential to the pollination and flourishing of our plants, and thus to our own lives. Dick Callahan, legislative director for the Massachusetts Beekeepers Association states that around the world, 40-50% of insect species are declining. In Massachusetts, we had a 47% drop in successful beehive colonies in the past year. When insect numbers drop, so do bird populations, which rely on insects for food. So why are we killing them?