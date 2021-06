Last month, Cadillac finally revealed the production version of its all-electric Lyriq to the public. It's a stunning machine that we think could be pretty cool as a high-performance super SUV, and while we're fascinated with its design - which was carried out by a supercomputer - there is one thing that doesn't quite fit. See, electric cars have their motors mounted low, near the wheels, so they have no real need for an engine bay. For most automakers, this means an added opportunity to brag about more cargo capacity, but on the Lyriq, there is no storage space in the front. So why did Cadillac choose not to frunk it?