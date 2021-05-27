Cancel
Wisconsin State

Smaller government office spaces, better use of tax dollars part of State’s Vision 2030 plan

Channel 3000
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The State of Wisconsin Department of Administration is attempting to address several issues to “best serve the people of Wisconsin in the coming decade,” according to the DOA’s Vision 2030 plan. The plan would tackle the aging infrastructure, aging state workforce, limitations on where government workers can work and the increasing need to deliver government services more efficiently.

