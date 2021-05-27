Cancel
Anamosa, IA

The Monticello Express

Monticello Express
 11 days ago

Amber Padgett of Anamosa has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2021 Dean's List. The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 and EW2, EW3 and EW4, or EW5 and EW6.

