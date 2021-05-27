The Monticello Express

It is my honor to share that May is School Board Recognition Month. We are very lucky to have such hard working, positive, and student-centered school board members in our school district. We have had many important issues to consider over the last year and seeing this group listen to opinions, consider all the options, and make responsible decisions has been a real positive for our school district. Each of our board members has modeled leadership and teamwork this school year and I am very proud of the work they have accomplished to continue to make our school district the best that it can be.