How Bartlett Sher Turned Cerebral Stage Hit 'Oslo' Into a Thrilling New HBO Movie

By Brent Lang
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Oslo,” the new HBO film about the back-channel negotiations between the Israeli government and the Palestine Liberation Organization that led to the milestone Oslo Peace Accords, arrives as tensions are at a high in the Middle East. It’s a moment where the hard work of peacemaking that the film dramatizes...

Bartlett Sher
Ruth Wilson
Dafne Keen
Scott Rudin
Steven Spielberg
Lin Manuel Miranda
#Hbo#Second Stage Theater#Broadway#Hbo#Season Premiere#Israeli#South Pacific#Hamas#Norwegian#Oslo Peace Accords#Twitter#Facebook#Stage#Tony Winning Productions#Tom Burke Drama#Debut#London#Critical Acclaim#Humor
