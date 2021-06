Whatever your opinions are on the COVID-19 vaccine, it looks like yet another company is pressing forward with testing their product on 12 to 17-year-olds. Even though most kids don't experience the same symptoms or severity when diagnosed with COVID-19, many parents are still planning to get their children vaccinated with the already approved Pfizer vaccine. Soon though, they'll have another option offered to them. Moderna has announced that they have strong research to prove their vaccine protects that age group just as effectively as the adults. NJ.com reports that Moderna has tested the vaccine on almost four thousand minors ranging from twelve to seventeen.