Gloria Calderón Kellett Sets Romantic Comedy Series 'With Love' at Amazon

Gloria Calderón Kellett has landed her first series order under her overall deal at Amazon, Variety has learned. Amazon has greenlit the one-hour romantic comedy series “With Love.” It follows the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year –the holidays. The series is planning to begin production in June with plans to launch it at the end of 2021.