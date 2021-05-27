Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Gloria Calderón Kellett Sets Romantic Comedy Series 'With Love' at Amazon

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloria Calderón Kellett has landed her first series order under her overall deal at Amazon, Variety has learned. Amazon has greenlit the one-hour romantic comedy series “With Love.” It follows the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year –the holidays. The series is planning to begin production in June with plans to launch it at the end of 2021.

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Calderón Kellett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Romantic Comedy#Romantic Love#Best Actress#Series Production#Glonation#Cuban#Uta#Variety S Newsletter#Co Creator#Devious Maids#Family#Happy#Paths#Hysterical Circumstances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
Comicshonknews.com

The Journey of Romantic-Comedy Series: Nisekoi Season 3

Ah! The title must have left you awestruck that what the series is all about. You can trust me on this blindly, I must say this whole series will make you so happy and emotional. And after watching two seasons, I am so eagerly waiting for Nisekoi Season 3. “Everyone...
TV & Videosaveragesocialite.com

STILL STANDING COMEDY SERIES, LA

Deets: NeueHouse is proud to present Still Standing, an evening of rooftop comedy at NeueHouse Hollywood. In the current times of uncertainty and unrest, how better to join our community back together than over food and drinks, conversation and socially distanced laughs. Hint for the Average Socialite: Purchase tickets below....
MoviesNewsday

Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix romantic comedy

Lindsay Lohan will make her first film appearance since 2019 in an upcoming Netflix rom-com. The separate Netflix and Netflix Film social-media accounts variously posted Monday that the Long Island-raised actor-entrepreneur "will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Timewasters’: UK Comedy Series Travels To IMDb TV In The U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: IMDb TV has picked up Timewasters, the British comedy about a jazz band who time travel via a urine-soaked elevator in a dilapidated block of flats. Amazon’s free streaming service will carry the first two seasons of the now-canceled ITV2 show, which is produced by ITV Studios-backed Big Talk Productions. Endeavor Content distributes the BAFTA-nominated series.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘In the Heights’ Star Melissa Barrera to Lead Netflix Survival Drama Series ‘Breathe’

Melissa Barrera has been cast in the lead role of the Netflix drama series “Breathe.”. Variety exclusively reported that the series had been ordered at the streamer back in February. Barrera will star as Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and she must battle for survival.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Justina Machado To Headline ‘The Horror Of Dolores Roach’ Amazon Pilot From Blumhouse Based On Podcast

Amazon Studios has given a formal pilot order to The Horror Of Dolores Roach, based on the hit Gimlet podcast, with One Day At a Time alumna Justina Machado set to star in the titular role. Roxann Dawson is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot, which has been casting for the past four months. The project, in development at Amazon since 2020, hails from Blumhouse Television, which won the rights to adapt the podcast in 2019 in a competitive situation, and Spotify.
MoviesSFGate

'Never Have I Ever' Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Star in Netflix Rom-Com 'The Netherfield Girls' (EXCLUSIVE)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who broke out in Netflix’s coming-of-age series “Never Have I Ever,” has landed her first film role. The 19-year-old actor is set to star in “The Netherfield Girls,” a romantic comedy with literary pedigree. The movie is described as a “fresh and contemporary” take on “Pride and Prejudice” in the spirit of the Emma Stone teen comedy “Easy A” and “10 Things I Hate About You.” Ramakrishnan will portray Lizzie Bennet, the protagonist of Jane Austen’s classic novel who eventually discovers the man she thinks is Mr. Wrong is in fact Mr. Right.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Netflix Promotes Peter Friedlander to Head of U.S. Scripted TV, Brian Wright Exiting

Brian Wright, Netflix’s head of overall deals who had overseen shows including “Stranger Things,” is leaving the company. Friedlander, most recently head of spectacle and event TV programming, is assuming oversight of the company’s partnerships with creative talent. That’s in addition to Friedlander’s duties leading Netflix’s U.S. comedy and drama teams and continuing to head the big-budget spectacle/event TV group.
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

PRODUCTION: Slovak/Czech Romantic Comedy Just a Lot of Love in Production

BRATISLAVA: The romantic comedy Just a Lot of Love / Hlavne veľa lásky by Slovak director Branislav Mišík, an adaptation of another bestseller by Evita Twardzik Urbaníková, is currently in production. NUNEZ NFE started shooting the film just a few days after finishing shooting another Urbaníková‘s adaptation, Till the Summer Comes / V lete ti poviem ako sa mám.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Virgin River: Season Three; Netflix Sets Return of Romantic Drama Series

Virgin River fans received some great news to kick off the Memorial Day weekend. The romantic drama will return to Netflix with its third season on July 9th. Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale star in the series which follows Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Breckenridge) after she moves to the small town of Virgin River to start over following the death of her husband.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The End: Showtime Sets Premiere Date for Dark Comedy Series (Watch)

The End is coming soon to Showtime. The cable channel has announced a premiere date and released a trailer for the upcoming dark comedy series which stars Harriet Walter and Frances O’Connor. Showtime revealed more about The End in a press release. “SHOWTIME announced today that the new half-hour dark...