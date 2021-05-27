447: Kambo Frog Medicine for Detox, Healing, and Trauma Release With Todd Shipman

Please note, the information in this post is not a replacement for personal medical advice. What is somatic processing? Well first, let’s start with trauma. What is trauma? We hear this word all the time, yet very rarely do we know what it means. For many, we struggle to believe that what we have experienced is trauma. This is because we have the belief that others are worse off than we are. Trauma, however, does not have a specific definition. It is a distressing event in which a person cannot control or has lost their power, that threatens or causes harm. It can be a single distressing experience or recurring events over time. Recurring experiences often result in an overwhelming amount of stress.