Durant hosted the River Valley Conference golf meet, May 4, at the Blue Top Ridge course and Cascade came in sixth among the 14 teams represented. West Branch took the meet with a surprising 11-stroke advantage over runner-up Monticello, 325-336. The rest of the field trailed those two by a wide margin, with Tipton taking third at 358, followed by Durant 371, Regina 384, Cascade 387, Mid Prairie 389, Northeast 390, North Cedar397, Wilton 401, West Liberty 405, Camanche 406, Anamosa 414 and Bellevue 428.