Kofi Stoglin Signs to Play Baseball at Oklahoma Wesleyan University

From one Eagle Nation to another, Kofi Stogin has signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Home of the Eagles. Kofi joined Salado High School his sophomore year and has played varsity baseball and football his last 3 years of high school. Although injuries have interrupted his high school playing time, he never gave up on his dream to continue to play baseball at the next level. Kofi and his family are very grateful to Coach Atkisson for his continued support, guidance, and encouragement. Congratulations Kofi and we all look forward to seeing your continued success!!!