Please Note: All money will be referred to in US Dollars in this article, for the sake of simplicity. Oh it’s Christmas time again... sorry MLS Salary Guide time! Every year (other than last season as a result of the obstacles created by the global pandemic), the MLS Players Association releases a report on the base salary and guaranteed compensation of every player in the league. This is an overview of some of the main pointers to take away from this year’s salary guide, from the perspective of a Toronto FC fan.