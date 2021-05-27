Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, FL

Lake Weir health alert lifted in time for Memorial Day weekend in Marion County

Star-Banner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Department of Health in Marion County rescinded a previous health alert for blue-green algae in Lake Weir on Thursday, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The alert had been issued on May 17, following a blue-green algal bloom reported at the lake. At the time, the department advised users not to “swallow, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat” in the affected waters, and to keep animals away from the lake.

www.ocala.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Weir#Memorial Day Weekend#Green Algae#Blue Water#Botryococcus Braunii#Dep#Reportalgalbloom Com#Wec#Lake Visitors#Blue Green Algal Bloom#Blue Green Algae Blooms#Algal Blooms#Blue Green Algae Toxins#Blue Green Algae Presence#Sunny Weather#Boat#This Week#Warm Water#Water Samples
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Marion County, FLBay News 9

Health alert issued because of toxins in Lake Weir

OCALA, Fla.— A health alert has been issued in Marion County for the presence of Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii and Botryococcus braunii toxins in Lake Weir, the Florida Department of Health in the county announced Monday. What You Need To Know. Health officials warn people to stay out of Lake Weir. Blue-green...
Marion County, FLvillages-news.com

Health alert issued for presence of blue-green algae at Lake Weir

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County has issued a health alert for the presence of Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii and Botryococcus braunii toxins in surface water at Lake Weir. These toxins are related to the presence of blue-green algae. The health department has said the sample which included the blue-green-algae...
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

73 percent of COVID-19 cases in Marion County identified in Ocala

Marion County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 20 of those being identified in Ocala. Overall, Marion County is reporting 31,520 cases, with 968 deaths and 2,205 people hospitalized since the virus first hit Florida in March 2020. A total of 141,083 people have been vaccinated, with 117,752 receiving both doses.
orlandomedicalnews.com

Health Alert Issued for Blue Green Algal Bloom

OCALA —The Florida Department of Health in Marion County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of Cylindrospermopsis raciborskii and Botryococcus braunii toxins in surface water. These toxins are related to the presence of blue-green algae. The impacted waterbody is Lake Weir with a main public access point along the north shore at 12431 SE 135th Ave., Ocklawaha, FL.
Marion County, FLWCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Marion County’s returning ecotourism

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the pandemic making indoor activities hard to do safely, ecotourism took off over the last year in North Central Florida. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership share some of the outdoor activities surging in our area. Ecotourism exploded last year in Marion...
Marion County, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

COVID-19 vaccine available for those 12 and up

Those 12 and older can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County have started administering the shots to those newly eligible, according to a DOH press release. Those who wish to get the vaccine do not need an appointment. Anyone under 18, however,...
ocala-news.com

Leesburg man popped in Ocala for driving with suspended license

A Leesburg man with a history of driving without a license was arrested for it again over the weekend after he was pulled over in Ocala for not having a license tag on the trailer he was pulling. Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, a Marion County sheriff’s deputy observed a...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Wildflowers In Ocala Field At Dusk

A reader writes that her daughter often tells her that weeds are still important. They are simply plants and flowers that grow efficiently in unexpected places. How right she is! The wildflowers were breathtaking this year all over Marion County! Thanks to Andrea Proeber for sharing!. Share your local photos...
Belleview, FLvillages-news.com

Summerfield man popped in Belleview while driving with suspended license

A Summerfield man who was known to have a suspended license was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped him in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store in Belleview. The sheriff’s sergeant spotted 36-year-old Dustin Jeffrey Lynn driving his gray pickup truck at the intersection of...
Florida Stateocala-news.com

Florida sees jump in COVID-19 cases and 100 more deaths since Monday

Florida is reporting more than 6,400 new cases of COVID-19 and 100 additional deaths since Monday. All told, Florida is reporting 2,278,549 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,447 from Monday to Wednesday. Of those, 2,235,969 are residents. A total of 85,347 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,582 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 36,598 deaths and 92,554 people have been hospitalized.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Proposed 324-unit apartment complex would tower over Villages homes

Marion County commissioners will be asked Tuesday to pave the way for changes on 39.28 acres just outside Florida’s Friendliest Hometown that would allow up to 324 multi-story apartments to tower over residents in the Village of Woodbury and the Phillips Villas. The property’s owners, J.R. and D.T. Schilling &...