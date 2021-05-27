Lake Weir health alert lifted in time for Memorial Day weekend in Marion County

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County rescinded a previous health alert for blue-green algae in Lake Weir on Thursday, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The alert had been issued on May 17, following a blue-green algal bloom reported at the lake. At the time, the department advised users not to “swallow, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat” in the affected waters, and to keep animals away from the lake.