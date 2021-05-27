Cancel
Real Estate

Lack of supply drives down number of Americans buying homes in April

By Sam Cohen
San Diego Channel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. — Record-low inventory has led to a dramatic drop in the number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes in April, compared to the previous month. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 4.4% to 106.2 in April, a third sluggish month after nearly a year of quick growth following a brief slowdown in the early days of the pandemic last spring. April pending home sales were up year-over-year by nearly 50%, since home sales were so low during initial pandemic lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

www.10news.com
Lawrence Yun
Americas
Housing
Real Estate
