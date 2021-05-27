Attention, all moshers – Download Festival is back on!

Just think, in but three weeks’ time, 10,000 of us will be back at Download, moshing, mask-free, having a whale of a time. On Wednesday, Download announced the three-day, camping only fest on the weekend of June 18 – 20, at which testing will be required to enter, as test-event to prove that it’s possible to hold large-crowd gatherings safely. If all goes well – and previous test events in Liverpool strongly suggest it will – this will be the most important gig of the summer, the one that puts the green light on for the rest of the year.