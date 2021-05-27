Attention, all moshers – Download Festival is back on!
Hand-horns at the ready – according to festival organisers, “moshing is allowed” at the newly resurrected Download. The 2021 edition of the rock-leaning music festival was originally cancelled earlier this year due to corona-virus restrictions, but will now return as part of the UK government’s Events Research Programme. Dubbed Download Pilot, this will mark the UK’s first camping festival in well over a year. The line-up will be revealed on Friday (May 28).www.timeout.com