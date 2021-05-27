Cancel
Brewster County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHERN BREWSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles northeast of Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport, or 18 miles northeast of Alpine, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Pecos, northern Brewster and southeastern Jeff Davis Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.

