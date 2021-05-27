Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Dewey, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Dewey; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Dewey County in northwestern Oklahoma Southern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 414 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ames to 5 miles south of Taloga, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Taloga, Hennessey, Waukomis, Okeene, Canton, Covington, Drummond, Leedey, Longdale, Ames, Hitchcock, Oakwood, Douglas, Putnam, Canton Lake, Eagle City, Bison, Isabella, Fay and Homestead. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH