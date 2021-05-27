Cancel
Barry County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Barry The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Barry County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1015 PM CDT Thursday. * At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Expect fast water rises along Roaring River. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cassville, Seligman, Exeter, Washburn, Shell Knob, Butterfield, Golden and Emerald Beach. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Route U, 8 miles east of Purdy, Route Y at Flat Creek just northeast of Cassville, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins and Route U, 1 Mile east of Butterfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather#Flash Flooding#Severe Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Missouri Flooding#National Weather Service#Heavy Rains#Thunderstorms#Low Lying Areas#Creeks#Immediate Severity#Radar#Severe Certainty#Target Area#Highways#Vehicles#Deaths#Streams#Flat Creek
