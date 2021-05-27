Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Geary County in east central Kansas Northern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1100 PM CDT Thursday. * At 413 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported continued flooding of streams and low lying areas from previous heavy rain in the warned area. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected to continue this evening. Some locations that will experience flooding include Council Grove, White City, Dwight, Parkerville, Latimer and Council Grove Lake.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morris County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
White City, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Latimer, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Heavy Flooding#Council Grove Lake#Continued Flooding#Severity#Include Council Grove#Southeastern Geary County#Law Enforcement#Target Area#Deaths#Vehicles#Moderate Certainty#Streams#Parkerville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lyon, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lyon; Morris SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORRIS AND NORTHWESTERN LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 104 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Americus, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Americus and Dunlap. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 137 and 139.
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geary, Morris, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Morris; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR GEARY...SOUTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES At 941 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Junction City to 3 miles northeast of Woodbine, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 940 PM CDT, emergency management reported wind gusts of 60 to 70 MPH 4 miles west of Junction City on K18. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Junction City and Grandview Plaza around 945 PM CDT. Ogden and White City around 955 PM CDT. Manhattan and Dwight around 1005 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 290 and 315. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Morris, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Kansas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Geary; Morris; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geary County in east central Kansas South central Riley County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Morris County in east central Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 924 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chapman, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. This storm produced quarter sized hail in Abilene. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Junction City around 935 PM CDT. Grandview Plaza around 945 PM CDT. Ogden around 950 PM CDT. Southwestern Manhattan around 1000 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 290 and 315. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH