Special Weather Statement issued for Ector, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN GLASSCOCK...NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN COUNTIES At 428 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lomax, or 15 miles northwest of Garden City, moving northeast at 35 mph. Spotters reporting tennis ball sized hail southwest of Stanton. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Greenwood, Stanton, Forsan, Lomax, Big Spring Country Club, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and Elbow. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 145 and 183. HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH