Ector County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Ector, Midland by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ector; Midland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL ECTOR AND NORTHWESTERN MIDLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm develping over Odessa, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Midland, Odessa, Midland International Air and Space Port, Odessa Schlemeyer Field, Warfield, and Midland Airpark. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 116 and 139. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN GLASSCOCK...NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN COUNTIES At 428 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lomax, or 15 miles northwest of Garden City, moving northeast at 35 mph. Spotters reporting tennis ball sized hail southwest of Stanton. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Greenwood, Stanton, Forsan, Lomax, Big Spring Country Club, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and Elbow. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 145 and 183. HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Andrews, Ector, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Andrews; Ector; Winkler The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ector County in western Texas South central Andrews County in western Texas Northeastern Winkler County in western Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 605 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Kermit, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goldsmith and Notrees. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH