Special Weather Statement issued for Ector, Midland by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ector; Midland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL ECTOR AND NORTHWESTERN MIDLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm develping over Odessa, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Midland, Odessa, Midland International Air and Space Port, Odessa Schlemeyer Field, Warfield, and Midland Airpark. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 116 and 139. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.alerts.weather.gov