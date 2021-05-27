DaBaby And Drake Lead 2021 BET Awards Nominations

Next Friday (June 11), Polo G will share his much-anticipated new project Hall of Fame. It's the Chicago rapper's first full-length since The GOAT, the project that made him a hip-hop heavyweight, and he's already proved his staying power with the Billboard-topping single "RAPSTAR." Today, Polo has shared the full Hall of Fame tracklist. "RAPSTAR" is on there, as well as features from Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, G Herbo, Rod Wave, and more. With a lineup like that, it seems fair to say that Polo G is aiming for household name, ten-summers-conquering levels of fame and notoriety. He certainly has the talent to pull it off. Find the full Hall of Fame tracklist below.