DaBaby And Drake Lead 2021 BET Awards Nominations

By Will Schube
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBET has revealed its nominations for the 2021 BET Awards. DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion lead with seven nominations each, followed by Cardi B and Drake with five apiece. DaBaby earned nods for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Blame It on Baby, Viewer’s Choice Award, and four nominations for Best Collaboration for “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch, “Cry Baby” with Meg, “For the Night” with Pop Smoke and Lil Baby, and the “What’s Poppin” remix with Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez.

