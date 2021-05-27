Air Force Showcase WWII Warbirds In Frederick On Father's Day Weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will showcase it's WWII Warbirds at the Frederick Municipal Airport on June 19 and 20th. Residents in central Maryland, Baltimore, Washington DC and Pennsylvania will have the opportunity to buy a Warbird Ride in one of three vintage aircraft: the TBM ‘Avenger’ “Doris Mae,” L-5 ‘Sentinel’ “Gayle Ann,” or open-cockpit Coast Guard N2S-4 ‘Stearman’.foxbaltimore.com