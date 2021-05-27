newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Becomes First State to Ban ‘Legacy Admissions’ for Higher Education

By ISABEL VAN BRUGEN
yournews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado on Tuesday became the first state to ban legacy admissions at public colleges and universities. Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill (pdf) that puts an end to public higher education officials giving preference to candidates with familial relationships to alumni of an institution, arguing that the system disproportionately harms first-generation college students, people of color and those living in the country illegally.

yournews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
State
California State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Higher Education#Grandparent#State Colleges#University Education#College Education#Democratic#Johns Hopkins University#Texas A M University#The Associated Press#The Epoch Times#Legacy Admissions#Preferential Admissions#Admission Standards#Low Income Students#Latino Students#Law Requirements#High Income Students#White Students#Eligible Criteria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Long Work Hours Tough on Health – How Does Colorado Measure Up?

Your job may have a greater impact on your health than you think. Ever get to the end of a long work week and just feel completely run down? We know that our jobs have an immense effect on the way we feel. Heck, we probably feel run down after just a few hours at the office. If that's the case then you might want to consider a different job.
Colorado Stateoutfrontmagazine.com

Colorado Senate Passes ‘Prescription Drug Affordability Board’

The Colorado State Senate recently passed a bill that would establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, made up of five politically appointed members who would be tasked with price-fixing some of the state’s most expensive prescription drugs. While this sounds like a good idea on paper, industry experts are concerned with how this bill could negatively affect consumers.
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are, if you drive through your neighborhood and there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why: Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.