Colorado Becomes First State to Ban ‘Legacy Admissions’ for Higher Education
Colorado on Tuesday became the first state to ban legacy admissions at public colleges and universities. Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill (pdf) that puts an end to public higher education officials giving preference to candidates with familial relationships to alumni of an institution, arguing that the system disproportionately harms first-generation college students, people of color and those living in the country illegally.yournews.com