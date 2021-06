My name is Tapashwi Karki but I never really use my name in its entirety. I get angry when I overheat and I cry over children’s movies for weeks. On the days I turn my work in three days in advance fully checked over, I think about law school and open up my LSAT study guide for half an hour. On the days I’m three cups of coffee down trying to finish up an assignment due in 2 hours while trying to prepare for a meeting in an hour, I debate just living in the woods in the middle of nowhere. Saying that I know what I want to do next would be an injustice to myself.