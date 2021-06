The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is now closed to new loan applications. A key federal program that proved to be a lifeline for small businesses has ended. The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is now closed to new loan applications. The PPP program provided nearly $800 billion to small businesses and nonprofits across the U.S. beginning at the height of the pandemic. In New Jersey, the program paid out nearly $26 billion to the state’s businesses and nonprofits. In the latest round of funding, the SBA approved more than 153,000 loans in the state, with businesses receiving on average about $55,000.