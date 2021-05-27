Cancel
Thursday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Mac Sceroler to Norfolk (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Franchy Cordero to Worcester (Triple-A East). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Jace Fry to Charlotte (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the bereavement list. Transferred OF Luis Robert to the 60-day IL. Purchased the contract of RHP Ryan Burr from Charlotte.

MLBtonyspicks.com

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros 6/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros 6/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros meet for the second installment in a four-game series at the Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. The Red Sox dropped the opener on Monday by nine runs. Boston won three of its last five games after sweeping the Miami Marlins and splitting its series versus the Atlanta Braves. The Red Sox are now in second place at the American League East standings at 32-21 trailing the division leader Tampa Bay Rays by two full games.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel back in Astros lineup Tuesday

Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel are in the lineup for the Houston Astros' home game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night, according to manager Dusty Baker. Alvarez, 23, has missed the past five games with a sore right wrist. In 40 games this season, the designated hitter is batting a team-leading .310 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs.
MLBillinoisnewstoday.com

Red Sox trying to ignite Astros vs. Astros sputtering offense

The Boston Red Sox kicked off a four-game road series against the Houston Astros featuring one of the major offenses .. 765) and third in a run per game (5.08). The Red Sox have only scored three RBIs in the first two games of the series, including losing to the scoring position with five hits, five at bats and five at bats on Tuesday.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/2/2021

Chicago White Sox (33-22) vs. Cleveland Indians (30-24) June 2, 2021 1:10 pm. Cleveland Indians +140 / Chicago White Sox -160; Over/Under: 8.5. The Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Indians meet in an AL Central division matchup in MLB action from Progressive Field on Wednesday. The Chicago White Sox...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 4, Astros 7: Bullpen’s bad day blows sweep

Thursday afternoon was going along swimmingly as the Yankees searched for a six-game winning streak and a sweep of the Astros. Sure, Gerrit Cole wasn’t quite as electric as he had been in April, but he still left with a 3-2 lead. Sure, the Yankees’ offense didn’t look quite as sharp as most of the past week, but they’d still put together a late lead for the dominant bullpen. The relief corps had been so dominant that the Yankees were 37-1 when leading after seven innings since the start of 2020.
MLBdarnews.com

This Date in Baseball

1918 -- Dutch Leonard of the Boston Red Sox pitched his second no-hitter, blanking the Detroit Tigers 5-0. 1932 -- Lou Gehrig became the first American League player to hit four home runs in a game, helping the New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia A's 20-13. The event was overshadowed by the resignation of John McGraw as manager of the New York Giants.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB Best Bets for June 3

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Happy Thursday! It's almost the weekend, which means it's time to get...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Diamondbacks, streaking Smith set for matchup with Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-37, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-26, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Arizona will face off on Thursday. The...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox 6/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox 6/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. A four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox open at the Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday night. The Detroit Tigers split a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers after winning Tuesday night at 10-7 and dropping the opener 3-2. The Tigers are second to last at the AL Central Standings at 24-32, ten games behind the division leader Chicago White Sox.
MLBWTOP

DeSclafani expected to start for San Francisco against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (32-23, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-21, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (2-2, 4.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Chicago will square off on...
Chicago Sun-Times

Clark the Cub rules the world of baseball mascots

The Cubs are way ahead of the White Sox when it comes to mascot popularity. According to a survey conducted by PlayUSA.com, Clark the Cub is the best mascot in Major League Baseball. Clark’s South Side counterpart, Southpaw, came in 22nd place. Slider, the mascot for the Sox’ AL Central rival Cleveland Indians, came in last place.
MLBazsnakepit.com

2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Draft Preview: Kumar Rocker

FB: 60/65 SL: 65/70 CV*: 65/70 CH: 45/55 CT: 40/45 Control: 45/55 Overall: 60. Kumar is the son of Tracy Rocker, a former football player and current defensive line coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Anyone who has glimpsed Kumar in action can immediately see he has his father’s genes. Back in 2018, Kumar Rocker was considered by many to be one of the two best prep arms in the entire draft, the other being Carter Stewart. Both carried significant signing concerns. In the case of Stewart, this did not keep Atlanta from trying to draft Stewart anyway, despite knowing ahead of time he was going to demand over-slot. In Rocker’s case, his strong commitment to Vanderbilt scared off most teams. He was eventually selected in the 38th round by the Colorado Rockies - mostly just for funsies, not unlike when Arizona used their 20th round pick in 2014 to select J.B. Bukauskas out of high school, despite him warning all of MLB he was heading to UNC in a fairly non-negotiable way. Clearly, Rocker chose to go to school and re-enter the draft in hopes of being a top-5 selection in 2021. (Stewart famously chose to go to Japan instead of the Braves, signing for more than anyone in the draft and making himself an unrestricted free agent three seasons sooner than he would be if he had signed with the Braves.)
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Thursday BP: Kevin Gausman named NL Pitcher of the Month

Hello and happy Thursday. On Wednesday, MLB announced that San Francisco Giants ace Kevin Gausman had been named the National League Pitcher of the Month. That’s no small achievement given the ridiculous bounty of superstar pitchers currently hurling leather in the NL. It’s the Giants first Pitcher of the Month...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

White Sox OF Andrew Vaughn in COVID-19 protocol

The Chicago White Sox placed rookie outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the injured list and recalled infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte. Vaughn was placed on the IL before Thursday's series opener against the visiting Detroit Tigers in compliance with the league's COVID-19 protocols. "Andrew is currently asymptomatic and our hope...
MLBSportsGrid

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 6/3/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measure a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

The St. Louis Cardinals evened the series with the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 3-2 win last night. The series continues tonight at Dodger Stadium. Wilson Contreras had the decisive long ball as the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 at Wrigley Field. The teams meet again this afternoon.