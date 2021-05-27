Cancel
NFL

Jalen Mills on playing for Bill Belichick: ‘It’s crazy to me’

By Alex Barth
985thesportshub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Patriots’ free agency signings were asked about their first interactions with Bill Belichick, none had a better story than Jalen Mills. The star-struck encounter was highlighted by an excited Mills screaming “this is f***ing Coach Belichick!” in the middle of the Gillette Stadium cafeteria. Two months later, Mills...

Jalen Mills
